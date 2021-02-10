Feds investigating massive counterfeit mask scam

Jim Monk,
N95 Respirator

WASHINGTON – Federal authorities are investigating a massive counterfeit N95 mask operation in which fake 3M masks were sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities and government agencies.

The foreign-made knockoffs are becoming increasingly difficult to spot and could put health care workers at grave risk for the coronavirus.

A federal official says these masks are giving first responders “a false sense of security.”

Nearly a year into the pandemic, fraud remains a major problem as scammers seek to exploit hospitals and desperate and weary Americans.

These schemes deliver phony products, unlike fraud earlier in the pandemic that focused more on fleecing customers.

