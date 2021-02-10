Man Charged In The Death of His Girlfriend Pleads Not Guilty

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo man enters not guilty pleas to a number of counts after the death of his girlfriend.

27-year-old Cody Plumlee is charged with the murder of Kirsten Knaus.

Court documents say he pushed her down the stairs after she struck him in the head with a frying pan during an argument over car keys.

She was hospitalized with serious injuries and died in late December.

Plumlee told investigators that meth use had strained their relationship.

The case is back in court next month.