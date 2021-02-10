Moorhead Woman Dies From Injuries In January Crash

FARGO, N.D. — A Moorhead woman has died from her injuries in a crash last month near Kindred.

Highway Patrol reports 45-year-old Kandyce Blumhagen died last Friday at Sanford Health in Fargo.

Blumhagen’s vehicle and another vehicle crashed head on on Highway 46 in the early evening hours of January 12th.

The other driver, 49-year-old Alan Peterson of Forman, was pulled from his vehicle by a witness on scene before it started on fire.

He was taken to Essentia Health in Fargo with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.