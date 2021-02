Allegiant Resumes Non-stop Flights From Fargo to Tampa

FARGO, N.D. — Non-stop service from Fargo to Tampa, Florida has resumed on Allegiant.

The new route will operate twice weekly from Hector International Airport to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

Shawn Dobberstein, the executive director at Hector, says the warm weather destination is a hit for regional travelers escaping the cold.

Allegiant is celebrating the return of the route with one-way fares as low as $83.