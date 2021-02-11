One In Custody After Overnight Shooting In Moorhead

Shooting Reported In 900 Block Of 18th Street. S.

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Moorhead Police have a man in custody Thursday morning after an overnight shooting.

Officers responded to the 900 block of 18th Street South just after 10 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Officers found the apartment complex where the shooting happened.

They then found 24-year-old Dexter Fox and detained him.

Police also found the gun they think was used at the scene.

Fox is being held at the Clay County Jail pending a formal charge of felony reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police say the shooting was not a random act and that the people involved knew each other.

There were no injuries and police say there is no risk to public safety.