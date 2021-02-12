North Dakota lawmakers vote against abortion clinic zoning bill

BISMARCK, N.D. – A North Dakota Senate panel has refused to endorse a bill prohibiting any new abortion clinics from opening within 30 miles of a school.

The bill would also prevent the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, the state’s only abortion clinic, from expanding.

The Senate Political Subdivisions Committee on Thursday gave the bill a “do-not-pass” recommendation, after some of the panel members worried it would not survive an expensive court challenge.

The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood called the measure unjustified, unreasonable and likely unconstitutional.

The bill now goes to the full Senate for consideration.