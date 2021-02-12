Philly Radio Host Launches #Project11 To Thank Carson Wentz With Donations To AO1 Foundation

Wentz Is Widely Reported To Leave The Philadelphia Eagles This Offseason

John Kincade hosts The John Kincade Show on 95.7 The Fanatic in Philadelphia. He says most Eagles fans in Philadelphia don’t want Carson Wentz to leave down, despite a rough 2020 season. But it looks like both Wentz and the Eagles are eyeing a divorce. Kincade wants to make sure Wentz doesn’t leave Philly with a bitter tastes in his mouth. He’s organizing #Project11, an effort to thank Wentz for the memories he helped create over his five seasons in green.

He’s asking fans to donate to Wentz’s AO1 Foundation, either $11 or a donation ending in 11 cents. He says the campaign has already raised thousands of dollars for the foundation. Click here to join in and donate.

He talked more about the split between Carson and the team, and why Wentz will be remembered so fondly in Philadelphia.

Tune in Monday morning on KVRR Local News to hear more from Kincade on Wentz’s legacy as an Eagle, and where he thinks Wentz will suit up next season.