House South of Nimrod, Minnesota Lost To Fire

WADENA CO., Minn. — Firefighters battle a house fire south of Nimrod, Minnesota in -23 degree weather Saturday night.

A Wadena County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to find the house’s roof engulfed in flames.

The person living there got out safely and told the deputy the fire started in an attic space near the wood stove pipe.

The fire quickly spread and the house is a complete loss.