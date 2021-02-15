Jamestown Man Arrested In Alleged Sexual Assault

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A Jamestown man is arrested on suspicion of gross sexual imposition, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police say 23-year-old Samuel Mittleider is in the Stutsman County Correctional Center while the State’s Attorney reviews the case.

The investigation began on Friday with the report of a sexual assault at a home in Jamestown.

They say Mittleider was armed with a gun during the alleged crime.

He was found at another home and brought in for questioning and then arrested.