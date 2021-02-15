Where Will Wentz Play In 2021? Philly Radio Host Gives Us His Guess

Plus, We Examine Wentz's Legacy With The Eagles

Carson Wentz is likely heading out of Philadelphia soon after five years of dizzying highs and crushing lows with the Eagles.

Both the QB and the team seem to think a separation is best.

Philadelphia radio host John Kincade is spearheading a campaign to donate to Wentz’s AO1 Foundation to thank him for his time with the Eagles.

Fans can click here to donate.

Now, we’re sharing part two of my conversation with Kincade. We touch on Wentz’s legacy in Philly, whether or not Eagles fan will root for him in the future, and, all importantly, where he thinks Wentz will play next season.