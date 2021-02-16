Ash Wednesday traditions to look different amid the pandemic

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – For some Christians, the season of Lent begins Wednesday and will look different amid the pandemic.

Ash Wednesday traditions normally involve swiping ashes on foreheads in the sign of the cross.

Following recommendations from the Vatican, the Diocese of Fargo will instead sprinkle ashes on the heads of parishioners.

The priest will say his blessing only once at the beginning rather than addressing every person individually.

“Changes like this for the good of people and for the good of society to keep people safe, the Vatican says this is the way we should go, and so Bishop Folda said, ‘Okay, at the Diocese of Fargo, that’s the way we’re going to do it,'” explains Paul Braun with the Diocese of Fargo.

The Diocese of Fargo will live-stream mass at 12:10 Wednesday afternoon for Ash Wednesday.

