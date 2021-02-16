More Rolling Blackouts Possible In Moorhead Tonight & Tomorrow

MOORHEAD, Minn. — More rolling blackouts are possible tonight until 10 and tomorrow morning until 10 in Moorhead.

Moorhead Public Service was just notified of the potential.

Due to the current widespread and extreme cold weather conditions, the Southwest Power Pool declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 this morning.

Generating capacity has dropped below the demand for electricity.

Unexpected rolling blackouts impacted thousands of people at Moorhead homes, businesses and universities Tuesday morning.