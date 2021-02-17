Church practices Covid-19 safety on Ash Wednesday

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Ash Wednesday is the first day of lent and because of the pandemic, people have found a new way to observe the event.

Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd held a drive-thru ash penance where Pastor Taylor distributed the ash with Q tips and masks.

40 members of the congregation took part in the sacrament, the largest congregation the church has had since the pandemic started.

The church is expecting more than two hundred vehicles.

“I think it’s been key for us to continue to cling to our traditions. We’ve had to pivot in the way we live them out from time to time, but by being flexible and being open to what the spirit might be doing in us and through us. I think that this has been very healthy for our folks to be able to cling to something that they know, something that they recognize and remember,” Pastor Taylor Wilson said.