East Grand Forks asks electric customers to conserve power

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – East Grand Forks Water and Light received a request from grid operators asking customers to voluntarily reduce their consumption of electricity until Friday, Feb. 19 to help the stability of power system.

Some methods of reducing electric consumption:

Turn down electric heating 2-3 degrees.

Limit amount of hot water usage.

Limit use of washers, dryers, dishwashers and other appliances during this time.

Turn off lights when not needed.

Limit the amount of time refrigerator and freezer doors are open.

Unplug chargers and electronics not in use.

East Grand Forks Water and Light does NOT anticipate the need for forced outages at this time.