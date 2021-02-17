Federal grand jury indicts Michigan man, 5,000 fentanyl pills seized

FARGO (KVRR) – A federal grand jury has indicted a Michigan man suspected of transporting large quantities of fentanyl pills to North Dakota.

Twenty-five-year-old Larry Owens III is charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl over 400 grams.

Federal prosecutors say Owens was arrested in June 10, 2020, while transporting hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills.

After posting bond, Owens was again arrested on September 15, 2020, by the Ward County Narcotics Task Force. Owens was found in an apartment in Minot with over 5000 fentanyl pills, numerous cellular phones and a large amount of cash.

“The fentanyl pills seized in this latest arrest have a street value of around $400,000, money that we have now extracted from the poison-pushers who grievously damage our communities,” U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said.