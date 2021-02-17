Social Distancing: World’s Largest Snow Maze

Spectacular Maze Is Just Out Of Our Reach, In Southern Manitoba

Too bad the Canadian border is closed due to COVID, because otherwise it would only be about a three hour drive to see this.

The world’s largest snow maze! It opened this weekend in Manitoba.

At least we can see it in video, and maybe get some ideas from it.

An unseasonably warm winter had delayed the build in St. Adolphe, just south of Winnipeg.

But a polar vortex finally moved through the area so that it was cold enough to be built.

There is a sliding hill, and even snow huts with artwork inside.

According to the owner, the maze is even bigger this year, with added COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Owner Clint Masse adds, “And we made our snow maze 91 percent bigger. And we do have the world’s title as the largest maze. And so when you increase that by 91 percent, I mean, that added to the build, you know, very costly to add that much. So we added just square footage so that we can keep people apart. And in addition, we added two feet to the paths. So they were six feet and now they’re eight feet so that everyone can maintain social distancing while they’re in the maze.”

The maze is about 240-thousand square feet.

I bet there are some enterprising folks out there who could make a pretty cool snow maze. Or an igloo. Or a crazy snow dragon or something.

