GoFundMe Started For Boy Hurt In Gwinner Mobile Home Fire

GWINNER, N.D. — A fundraiser is set up for a young boy who suffered third degree burns to his face, shoulder and fingers after his grandmother’s home started on fire in Gwinner, North Dakota.

7-year-old Hunter is in a burn unit in St. Paul after the Valentine’s Day fire that destroyed Rose Peterson’s mobile home.

A GoFundMe post says his mother, Christina, has left her job to be with him while he undergoes skin grafting.

The goal is $20,000 to help with medical costs, rent and the loss of everything in the mobile home.

Two dogs, two cats, two iguanas, and a bunny were lost in the fire.

Find a link to the fundraiser here.