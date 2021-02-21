Mahnomen County Is A Leader In COVID-19 Vaccinations

MAHNOMEN CO., Minn. — Mahnomen County is vaccinating at rates that far surpass most other counties in Minnesota.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that as of this past week, 85 percent of people 65 and older in the county have been vaccinated.

Public health leaders at White Earth Nation and Mahnomen County credit that high vaccination rate to close collaboration between the tribe and the county.

The tribe, which is a sovereign nation, decided that both Native and non-Native residents should be eligible for shots.

One of Minnesota’s 9 new COVID-19 deaths is in our viewing area: a person in their 80s in Beltrami County.

The state reports 891 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

North Dakota health officials report one more death and 45 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The COVID Tracking Project reports North Dakota ranks 49th in the country for new cases per capita.

The state had ranked first late last year.