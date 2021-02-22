UPDATE: Miltona, Minn. house fire victim identified

UPDATE: The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old Terry Gaarsland died in a fire Sunday in Miltona.

Authorities say they are not the homeowner.

MILTONA, Minn. (KVRR) – Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead in a house fire early this morning in Miltona, Minnesota.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received two 911 calls about a fire at a home on 1st Street.

The caller reported heavy smoke and visible flames coming from the home.

When crews arrived, they learned the house may have been occupied at the time of the fire.

Firefighters went inside the home where they found one person unresponsive.

Resuscitation efforts were made, but the person was declared dead at the scene.