FM St. Patrick’s Parade Set For March 20

FARGO, N.D. — For the second year, the Downtown Community Partnership is hosting the FM St. Patrick’s Parade.

It’ll be the 24th annual St. Patty’s parade to hit downtown streets.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20 from the Moorhead Center Mall.

It’ll will make its way across the Red River into Fargo and down Broadway.

People are asked to wear a mask and be mindful of social distancing.

This year’s parade also includes some other fun events including a coloring contest and ShamRock n Run by GoFar Events.

The Grand Marshall for the parade will be Jack Sunday, who recently retired from KFGO radio after 30 years.