Teen Seriously Hurt After Losing Control of Jeep and Hitting Tree In Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A teen is seriously hurt after losing control of their Jeep and crashing into a tree.

It happened in the noon hour on the 1500 block of Rider Road in Grand Forks.

Police say the 16-year-old driver was taken by ambulance to Altru with life threatening injuries.

The impact caused significant damage to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

No one else was in the Jeep at the time of the crash.

It remains under investigation.