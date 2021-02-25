Moorhead Schools encourages students to get Covid-19 tests every two weeks

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Health officials with Moorhead Area Public Schools approve of the Minnesota Department of Health’s recommendation for students to get tested for Covid-19 every two weeks until the end of the school year.

State health officials say 17 percent of the state’s Covid-19 cases have come from those under the age of 20.

Moorhead district officials say they are doing everything they can to keep staff safe too as each member has been offered a vaccine.

Kindergarten through eighth grade students are doing in person learning and high schoolers are expected to return to the classroom March 8.

“If there’s anything this disease has taught us is that we need to be open to possibility and wherever we can apply caution and safeguard we should and this is an easy noninvasive way to help care for our entire school community,” Moorhead Area Public Schools Health Services Supervisor Erika Yoney said.

