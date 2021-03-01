Moorhead Main Avenue Dairy Queen Holds 72nd Annual Spring Opening

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A local sweet treat favorite is welcoming people in the community back with its 72nd annual opening.

“It’s especially fun because they order their favorite treats usually on opening day,” Moorhead Dairy Queen Owner, Diane DeLeon said.

“No doubt it’s a little more exciting because everybody wants to get out now, the temperature is nice, it’s getting warm and it’s just going to draw in more interest,” Moorhead Dairy Queen Owner, Troy DeLeon said.

Although the temperatures may have been slightly chilly this morning, Moorhead Dairy Queen owners, Diane and Troy DeLeon had yet another successful opening to kick off the unofficial start of spring.

“On our 70th anniversary Mayor Judd proclaimed that March 1st moving forward will be Moorhead Dairy Queen Day, so it’s an official holiday in the city of Moorhead,” Diane DeLeon said.

Customers eager to get a tasty treat agree with the mayor’s proclamation.

“Yeah definitely around this time the snow starts to melt before it finally comes to summer, so it’s kind of just our symbolic opening sort of thing,” Carter Kostohryz from Moorhead said.

“I was actually just talking to the kids, it actually feels more like spring this morning when we came out,” Pinjing Zhao from Fargo said.

The DeLeon’s say this is an event they and people in the community look forward to especially this year during the pandemic.

“It’s not just the treats. It’s not just the food, it’s the experience because usually when individuals come here they see somebody they know and I think people are ready to be social, socially distanced,” Diane DeLeon said.

Customers who have frequented the vintage style walk up store for many years say it’s a tradition.

“It’s like its part of our roots, it’s part of your childhood, so it’s something you want to share with your own kids just come back and it was always an exciting thing when we got to go and come to Dairy Queen even if the line was backed up all the way to the train tracks. It didn’t matter how long you had to wait; you’re going to get that ice cream because it was worth it,” Andrew Taylor from Moorhead said.

The Moorhead Dairy Queen is open seven days a week from 10 a.m to 10 p.m.