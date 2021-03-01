Social Distancing: Food Truck Frenzy

Is It Worth It To Wait 2 Hours For Socially-Distanced Cheese Curds?

When we’ve had our normal lives interrupted for almost a year, it turns out we’ll go to some pretty ridiculous lengths to get some piece of that normalcy back, even if it’s but a humble plate of cheese curds.

I went to the winter food truck event this weekend at the Moorhead Center Mall. And by the looks of it, everyone in the valley joined me. You could pick from a bunch of local food trucks, and you could stay safely in your car the entire time. I know eating out is a lot harder, but I wasn’t expecting everyone to jump on this. The line snaked all the way up the parking ramps at the parking lot and halfway back down again.

We waited more than two hours!

We literally had to bring snacks to tide us over while we waited to get food.

In the end, we got a bunch of food that we had to re-heat once we got back before we could eat.

It was a ridiculous experience. If aliens landed then and there and thought that’s how humans got food, they’d be confused as heck.

But you know what? It was a silly thing to do and I’m glad it was there.

We need diversions like this to keep our spirits up as we wait for the vaccine rollout.

Plus, we got way like 6 meals worth of food so there were plenty of leftovers.

Did you check out the food truck event. What did you think? How long would you wait for cheese curds? Let me know on Facebook and Twitter.