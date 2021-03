Teen Who Lost Control And Crashed Into Tree in Grand Forks Dies

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A teen who lost control of his Jeep and hit a tree in Grand Forks last week has died of his injuries.

Police say 16-year-old Maison Berry died over the weekend.

Berry was rushed to Altru around noon last Wednesday after hitting the tree in the 1500 block of Rider Road.

No one else was in the Jeep at the time of the crash.