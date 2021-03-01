Twin Cities gets ready for Derek Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – The FBI is “leveraging significant resources” to ensure public safety during the upcoming trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin, who’s charged in the death of George Floyd, is set to go on trial next week.

“We ask that the public be vigilant and be aware of their surroundings” according to Michael Paul, special agent in charge of the FBI office in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told reporters that

he expects some degree of trouble.

“We want peaceful protests, but at times we will get individuals who want to hijack that moment of peace to make it something more criminal and more destructive.”

Nine agencies banded together for Operation Safety Net,” a coordinated response to law enforcement issues that could arise during the trial.

Barbed wire and concrete barriers surround the courthouse where the trial will be held. Jury selection begins March 8.