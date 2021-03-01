Woman Killed After Crashing Into Street Sweeper Identified

POLK CO., Minn. — The state patrol identifies a 19-year old Ada, Minnesota woman who was killed when her car crashed head-on with a street sweeper last week in Polk County.

They say Jayden Anderson was heading south on Highway 75 when she crossed the center line and hit the north bound sweeper.

Anderson was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

The 41-year old driver of the street sweeper from Wahpeton was taken to Riverview Hospital in Crookston with non-life-threatening injuries.