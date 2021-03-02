Chris Young Added To Red River Valley Fair Grandstand Lineup

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Multi-platinum country singer and songwriter Chris Young is named as another headliner for this summer’s Red River Valley Fair.

Young will take the grandstand stage on Saturday, July 10.

Tickets go on sale next Friday at 9 am for $35 and includes gate admission.

They are available on the fair’s website.

He joins previously announced acts Trace Adkins, Skillet and Ratt.

The 10 Best Days of Summer are set for July 9-18 in West Fargo.