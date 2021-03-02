Minnesota BCA identifies two men who died in Wadena County officer involved shooting

Minn. BCA

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two men who died during an officer involved shooting Saturday night in Wadena County.

Forty-two-year-old David Jay Savela and 36-year-old Shannon Michael Savela died of multiple gunshot wounds. The brothers were both residents of Sebeka.

In addition, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified law enforcement who used force during the incident. Both are on standard administrative leave.

The BCA says Wadena County Deputy Troy Mayer discharged his Taser and sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound during the incident.

Sebeka, Minn. Police Officer Jason Worm discharged his firearm during the incident. Worm was struck by gunfire in his bullet resistant vest but was not injured.

According to the BCA’s preliminary investigation, Mayer attempted to pull over David Savela’s vehicle for speeding at 8:48 p.m. Saturday in North Germany Township.

A brief chase ended when Savela attempted to spin his vehicle around and it became stuck in the snow facing Mayer’s squad.

The BCA says Savela would not identify himself and refused commands to exit his vehicle. In the meantime, Shannon Savela arrived at the scene.

Mayer deployed his Taser toward David Savela and then pulled Savela from his vehicle. There was a struggle on the ground next to the driver’s side of Savela’s car.

Officer Worm arrived, instructed Shannon Savela to leave and joined Mayer in attempting to take David Savela into custody.

Shannon Savela moved to the passenger side of Deputy Mayer’s squad and began shooting, striking both Deputy Mayer and Officer Worm.

Mayer and Worm retreated to the passenger side of David Savela’s car, at which point David Savela stood up and pointed his gun at the officers. Officer Worm fired his handgun, striking David Savela.

Worm then moved toward Deputy Mayer’s squad. Shannon Savela pointed his gun at Officer Worm and the officer fired, striking Shannon Savela.

David Savela died at the scene. Shannon Savela was transported by ambulance to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena where he later died.

Mayer was released from North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale on Sunday.

A civilian passenger who was riding with the deputy never exited the squad during the incident and was uninjured.

Portions of the incident were captured on dash cameras and a deputy-worn body camera. Investigators recovered guns from near both David and Shannon Savela’s bodies.

The BCA’s investigation remains open.