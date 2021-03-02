Sanford Health seeing increased vaccine allotments, prepares for Johnson & Johnson vaccine

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Health Department says the state is receiving 6,300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Minnesota is getting more than 45,000 doses.

Dr. Doug Griffin says Sanford is beginning to see a significant increase in overall vaccine distributions.

This week will be its largest week of distribution thus far with nearly 3,000 doses expecting to be administered.

Griffin says that’s twice as much as the health system has been allotted in any prior week.

“We’ve been extremely successful in giving all the vaccines that we’re allotted in the week that we get it, and we’re prepared to do even more. And, we’re expanding our invite list appropriately,” he said.

Griffin adds that people do not have a choice as to which brand of vaccine they receive at Sanford.