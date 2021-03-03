LIVE: COVID Forces High School Basketball Team To Find A Game Via Twitter

Breckenridge Girls Looking To Get In As Many Games As Possible Before The Postseason

COVID is leading some high school sports teams to get creative to find opponents.

Breckenridge High School Girls Basketball Coach Austin Imdieke says an opponent couldn’t play last week due to contact tracing issues.

So the Cowgirls put out a call on Twitter asking if there was team willing to play ball.

People at Henning High School saw the tweet and reached out. The two teams now have a game set for next Saturday.

Imdieke says it’s harder to find opponents on short notice with the regular season nearing its end.

And with the season already shortened due to COVID, he says his team is rolling with the punches to get as many games in as they can.

He adds, “Hats off to the kids. They’re in the forefront of having to deal with it personally, and then come to school with masks on and practice and games and social distancing and masks, and you guys know all the COVID regulations.”

Coach Imdieke says the team was willing to go anywhere in Minnesota to find a game. He was talking with a school in the Duluth area before setting up the game with Henning.

All video courtesy of Breck Sports Talk