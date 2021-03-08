Constitutional amendment would eliminate North Dakota property taxes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – A Bismarck lawmaker has introduced a state Constitutional amendment that would eliminate local property taxes.

Republican Rep. Rick Becker told the House Judiciary Committee the state would take over funding for schools, parks, police, firefighters and other local government expenses. He also said this would not affect local control.

There would be exceptions for special projects, bond payments, and payments in lieu of property taxes.

Opponents of the amendment worry about whether state funding would be sustainable funding.

If voters approve the amendment, it would take effect in 2024.