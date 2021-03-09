Burgum receives first dose of Moderna vaccine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Gov. Doug Burgum received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday as North Dakota reached another pandemic milestone with all counties now having health care providers serving the Phase 1C vaccine priority group.

The governor received the Moderna vaccine during a drive-through vaccine clinic at the Bismarck Event Center. First Lady Kathryn Burgum also received her first dose.

“Getting vaccinated helps protect not only yourself but those around you, and we’re grateful to be able to do our part today now that the Phase 1C priority group, including government workers, is eligible,” Burgum said.

All counties in North Dakota have at least one health care provider vaccinating in the Phase 1C priority group.

Phase 1C includes essential workers not previously vaccinated and people with one underlying health condition. Just over 50 percent of North Dakotans are at increased risk for COVID-19.