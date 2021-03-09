Minnesota expands vaccine eligibility ahead of schedule

The state is moving through its timeline of vaccine prioritizations quicker than anticipated

MINNESOTA (KVRR) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the state is reaching its goal of vaccinating 70% of people 65 years and older this week.

That puts the state’s timeline several weeks ahead of schedule.

“This is good news, Minnesota,” said Walz at Tuesday’s press conference. “There’s still a much higher demand than there is a supply, but the supply is increasing every week.”

The state is expanding eligibility to the next two groups in line simultaneously.

That includes people with specific underlying medical conditions including Sickle cell disease, Down Syndrome, oxygen-dependent chronic lung or heart conditions, those who are in active cancer treatment or immunocompromised from an organ transplant.

It also includes food processing plant employees, an industry that employs many undocumented workers.

“Workers that are in the meat-packing industry, meat-packers themselves, are being infected without letting us know that they are because they are in fear; they are afraid of losing their jobs at any moment if they just tell people that they are infected,” explained Rodolfo Gutierrez, Executive Director of Hispanic Advocacy & Community Empowerment Through Research.

Eligibility is also expanding to people 45 to 64 years old with at least one underlying medical condition, people 16 to 44 years old with at least two underlying conditions, and people 50 years or older in multi-generational households.

Other essential frontline workers are also now eligible, including agricultural, airport staff, additional child care workers not previously eligible, correctional settings, first responders, food production, food retail, food service, judicial system workers, manufacturing, public health workers, public transit, and Postal Service workers.

Although vaccines are being made available to two groups at once, priorities will still be given to those most at-risk.

“If you’re sitting out there listening today or reading this, and you’re 71 and still waiting, you’re still our priority. Reach out, your pharmacies, all those various channels to get you in,” said Walz.

“As always, we are relying on science and medical evidence. As we expand eligibility in the weeks ahead, it’s vital that we offer vaccines first to those Minnesotans at greatest risk,” added Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

Health officials continue to urge basic safety precautions like wearing a mask and social distancing.

Walz expects the upcoming vaccinations to take about four to six weeks before moving on to other groups.