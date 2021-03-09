Minnesota House Republicans urge Gov. Walz to ease business restrictions

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – With COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations on the decline in Minnesota, Republicans are calling on Gov. Tim Walz to loosen restrictions.

House Minority Leader Rep. Kurt Daudt says Minnesota is lagging behind neighboring and other states in reopening restaurants and events.

Walz has said he plans on announcing new guidelines in the coming days.

Rep. Dave Baker of Willmar says business owners who need time to plan for reopening have been left in the dark regarding any changes. Baker is a business owner himself. “Every week that we have to plan, every day that we have to plan is good news, and if the Governor is going to announce something big this week or next week — if you know what it is, tell us today. Tell us now,” he said.

Daudt is also calling on Walz to reopen Target Field at 25 to 50 percent capacity.