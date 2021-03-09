Wimmer’s Diamonds to close downtown, West Acres and open new location

FARGO (KVRR) – After more than 100 years in downtown Fargo, one of the city’s oldest retail businesses is on the move.

Wimmer’s Diamonds will close its stores in downtown Fargo and West Acres Mall. Both locations will merge into a single store later this year.

Co-owner Brad Wimmer says the downtown store has been open for 102 years. The West Acres location has been operating for nearly 40 years.

Wimmer says the new store will be located next to the Tavern Restaurant at the corner of 32nd Ave. S. and 45th St.

Wimmer’s Diamonds is in it’s 4th generation of owners. Fred Wimmer, an immigrant from Budapest, Hungary, started the business in 1919.