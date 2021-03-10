Republicans Waiting To See What Expelled House Member Does Next

DICKINSON, N.D. — Republican leaders in southwestern North Dakota say they are waiting to see whether an expelled lawmaker from their district will sue before they appoint a replacement.

The North Dakota House last week voted to remove Republican Rep. Luke Simons of Dickinson.

Simons was accused of sexual harassment allegations they said stretched back to soon after he took office in 2017.

He has denied any misconduct and retained an attorney.

District 36 Republican Chairman John Enderle called the expulsion an “atrocity” and “kangaroo court.”

Simons is the first lawmaker in North Dakota history to be expelled.