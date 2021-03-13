Moorhead Dairy Queen closes for the day following two-vehicle crash

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A two-vehicle crash Saturday morning causes damage to the downtown Moorhead Dairy Queen.

That location at 24 8th Street South has closed for the day.

Police responded to the crash at the the intersection of 8th Street and Main Avenue at around 8:20 a.m.

When they arrived, officers saw that a vehicle had hit the outside of the Dairy Queen.

Authorities say 20-year-old Brandon Wanner of Fargo was driving eastbound on Main Avenue when he crossed the center lanes at 8th Street and hit another vehicle’s passenger side. That vehicle was stopped on Main Avenue and 8th Street facing westbound.

Wanner then continued eastbound and came to a rest against the Dairy Queen building.

Police say Wanner possibly fell asleep while driving. He was cited for Careless Driving.

Both vehicles required tow trucks to be removed from the scene.

No injuries were reported.