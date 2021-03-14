Dairy Queen on Main Avenue Reopens After Saturday Crash

Owners say lots of product was lost due to damage from car crashing into establishment.

MOORHEAD, Minn (KVRR) — After temporarily shutting down business yesterday, the Moorhead Dairy Queen along Main Avenue has once again reopened.

A two vehicle crash left significant damage to the establishment after one car struck the side of the building and broke through a window.

The owners say this is the second crash within a week that has occurred in the area.

But this one left some serious damage including to their wallets; after closing for the safety of their customers.

“We threw away a lot of products, because you never know where glass goes. Anything that was remotely close in the vicinity we threw away. We absolutely cleaned the whole store. Diane and I and three other of our coworkers spent the whole day yesterday cleaning,” Moorhead Dairy Queen Owner, Troy DeLeon said.

The estimated damage is still being assessed, but the DeLeon’s say they are glad to be open and serving the community once again.