Judge warns media at Chauvin trial of possible removal

Judge Peter Cahill

MINNEAPOLIS – The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd is threatening to remove a media pool and shut down a media center over some reporting on the case.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill was visibly angry Wednesday as he described a pool report that included a reporter’s attempts to read notepads at the defense and prosecution tables, as well as describing security on the courthouse floor where the trial of Derek Chauvin is taking place.

He warned that if such reporting continues he will exclude media from the courtroom and shut down the offsite media center.