One dead in officer-involved shooting near Fort Totten

FORT TOTTEN, N.D. (KVRR) – The FBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the Spirit Lake Reservation.

FBI Spokesman Kevin Smith says the incident happened just south of Fort Totten Wednesday afternoon.

Smith says 44-year-old David Suarez was shot by a Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer following a vehicle pursuit and altercation after the vehicle stopped.

Three other people were in the suspect vehicle. They were not injured.

Smith says because the investigation remains open, no other details are being provided.