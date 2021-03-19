Police Use PIT Maneuver To Stop Fleeing Vehicle In Moorhead

Driver Arrested After Overnight Chase

MOORHEAD, Minn. – A driver leads Moorhead Police on a chase down one of the busiest streets in the city overnight.

An officer tried to stop a vehicle around 10 Thursday night in the 1100 block of 8th St. S. for driving that indicated impairment.

The driver fled, leading police on a chase for 10 blocks before an officer used a PIT maneuver to spin the vehicle out on the 2100 block of 8th St. west frontage road.

The vehicle ran into a tree. Both the driver and a passenger ran off.

Officers caught the driver, but couldn’t find the passenger.

That driver, 30-year-old David Boucha of Fargo, is in Clay County Jail this morning for Felony Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, Felony 5th Degree Controlled Substance Possession, Driving without a Valid License, and Fleeing on Foot.

He was not injured in the incident.