Two displaced after South Fargo fire

Mysterious Porch Fire in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – Two people are rescued from an apartment fire on 18th Street South in Fargo.

Firefighters responded to the porch blaze at around 3:00 Friday afternoon.

Officials say due to quick work by the team, the fire was knocked down before reaching the inside of the building.

The people saved are finding temporary housing through the Red Cross.

<“The fire started on the patio outside, outside the residence out here, and the way that this structure is configured the front door and the patio door on the same level right next to each other so they were not able to exit in the normal means that they would exit should there be an emergency so our crews had to get a ladder to them and get them out a window,” Fargo Fire Department Chief Steve Dirksen said.

A cause is under investigation.