Fargo’s mask mandate to expire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo’s city-wide mask mandate will be allowed to expire at 11:59 Monday night.

City Commissioner John Strand had proposed changing the mandate to mask guidelines. That idea was rejected on a 3-2 vote with Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney being the deciding vote.

City leaders are still asking people to use face coverings but it will no longer be mandated. They ask you to respect businesses that still require a face mask to enter.

Fargo Cass Public Health leaders remain in favor of using them and say the number of active cases has doubled in the county in two weeks.

“We’re seeing a jump but we’re jumping from a two percent to four percent we’re not jumping to 20 percent. I would actually like to trust the responsibility of individuals to wear the mask in public spaces and to honor any businesses request that they wear a mask as well,” Mahoney said.

West Fargo is also ending its unenforceable mask strategy.