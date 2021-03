Frazee’s Courneya Wins High School Play of the Week

Courneya took home home 52 percent of the votes

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s winner of the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week goes to Frazee boys basketball and Jack Courneya.

Courneya scored 16 points in the section playoff against Breckenridge ending the night as the program’s leading scorer.

Congrats to Courneya and the Hornets for taking home the win.