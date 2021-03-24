Essentia Health And Altru Are Opening Up COVID-19 Vaccines To More People

FARGO & GRAND FORKS, N.D.(KVRR) — Essentia Health is making it easier for everyone to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

They are asking both patients and non-patients to visit MyChart online if you meet your state’s current eligibility criteria for the shots.

MyChart was previously only available to patients of Essentia Health.

If you do not have online access, you are asked to call your nearest Essentia Health location in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Grand Forks Public Health and Altru are opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 16 and older starting Monday.

They are currently finishing vaccinating people in Phase 1C.

Appointments will be available as early as April 7.

You can schedule an appointment on MyChart.Altru.org or call 701.780.6358.

Patients who are 16 or 17 must have permission from a parent or guardian to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski says he is excited to learn that the city will “most likely reach herd immunity by June 1”.