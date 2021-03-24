Junkyard Brewing Company re-opens its taproom & patio

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A long-awaited day for beer lovers in the F-M area is finally here: Junkyard Brewing Company in Moorhead has re-opened its taproom and patio.

The brewery has been operating as off-sale only for the past year due to the pandemic.

In an effort to keep people safe, Junkyard is operating on a first come, first served basis. A host will seat customers as they arrive, and if the taproom is at capacity, they will be placed on a waitlist.

A maximum of six guests are allowed per table and masks are required for those not seated.

Co-owner Nate Haugen says he and the rest of the team are glad to be back. “We’ve missed it a lot,” he said at the brewery’s grand re-opening Wednesday afternoon. “It’s something we’ve really gotten used to: seeing people here at the end of the day before our brewers went home, before our office folks went home. We would walk through the taproom; we would see those regular customers, those community supporters, and we’ve just missed seeing them.”

Junkyard is open Mondays through Thursdays from 4 to 10 p.m., Fridays through Saturdays from 12 to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 12 to 8 p.m.

