Prince’s ashes to be displayed marking 5th year of his death

MINNEAPOLIS – Paisley Park officials are marking the fifth anniversary of Prince’s death by offering fans free admission to pay their respects, where his ashes will be on display in the atrium.

A custom-made ceramic urn shaped like Paisley Park with Prince’s symbol on top was originally placed in the middle of the atrium when the estate was turned into a museum in 2016.

The ashes were eventually removed from public view. Now people will be allowed inside on April 21 for 30-minute visits to the atrium.

There will be 1,400 people admitted. 70 time slots are available, with 20 people per slot.