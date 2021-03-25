Charges Filed Against Suspect In West Fargo Shootout, Juvenile Shot

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo man is now charged in a Monday night shooting in West Fargo where a juvenile was shot in the head by a stray bullet.

Police say 19-year-old CJ Carruthers and a 17-year-old boy were planning to rob the driver of a car that they had arranged to meet with.

Gunfire was exchanged around 9th Street West and Parkway Drive.

Carruthers and the teen were caught, but police are still searching for the driver of a black four-door car.

Charges against Carruthers include felony conspiracy to commit robbery and reckless endangerment and firing a gun within city limits.