Neighbors Band Together To Save Homes From Fire

Fire Broke Out In Gully, MN Wednesday Afternoon

GULLY, Minn. – Neighbors band together to save homes from an approaching fire in rural Polk County.

The Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a fire entering the Gully city limits just before 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Gully is about 20 miles north of Fosston.

A shed and trailer burned. The Sheriff’s Office says neighbors fought the fire before firefighters got there, saving homes on the west side of town.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There is no damage estimate yet.